2026 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp Set to Invade LacrosseDen July 13-15

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Mammoth forward Jack Hannah hasn't been with the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) for too long.

However, with the star talent having played his collegiate ball down the street at DU, he's been growing the game here in the greater Denver area for quite some time now.

And with the goal-scoring extraordinaire set to embrace another summer as a partner and Offensive Director at LacrosseDen, it's only right the Mammoth shifted gears to bring the fun of this year's 2026 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp over to the player-owned entity's turf.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, who doubles as Colorado's Lacrosse Development Manager, continues to lead the charge when it comes to the organization's concentration on growing the game on youth and amateur levels.

But with a talent like Hannah around these days, who's remained very adamant about getting sticks in hands throughout the Centennial State, paired with a shiny new facility and fellow training staff just as eager to welcome the Colorado Mammoth blueprint into the facility, it's hard not to lean into the extra support and excitement this summer!

Plus, with the pair of stars shining for their respective Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) units, with Ward defending the cage for the California Redwoods and Hannah representing the Philadelphia Waterdogs, they could use a brief break from the 11 vs. 11 iteration of the game to GET IN THE BOX!

Set to be joined by a handful of additional Mammoth players July 13-15 in south Denver, athletes between the ages of 7-14 are invited to learn from the professionals themselves as the Burgundy Boys take some time to give back to the LOUDEST fans in the league (who, one day, just might become Colorado Mammoth players, themselves!)

Athletes will be treated to three days of drills, games, scrimmages and brushing up on fundamentals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are required to bring their own box lacrosse equipment, which includes pads, helmets, cleats a stick and beyond. And (filled) water bottles are a MUST!

This year's registration page can be found here, with additional details on the 2026 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp available here.

Additional questions and concerns can be fielded by the All-World netminder himself, in Mr. Dillon Ward, via email: dillon.ward@teamkse.com

Mammoth can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news, team transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 17, 2026

2026 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp Set to Invade LacrosseDen July 13-15 - Colorado Mammoth

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