Mammoth Personnel Keeping Sticks Warm Via Summer Ball

Published on June 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The sport of lacrosse has been played, if not celebrated, throughout the United States for a chunk of time now.

However, with the sport being Canada's official summer sport, the maple leaf-inspired nation has been excelling at the game, at various levels, for quite a bit longer.

And while the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) continue to welcome the top lacrosse talents in the game, some of the sport's most prized trophies and associated honors date back to summer ball north of the border.

We're talking about kids growing up dreaming of capturing The Minto Cup and, maybe, one day, continuing their career for a chance to touch either of The Presidents Cup or even The Mann Cup, lacrosse's true top recognition, which is awarded to the nation's eventual Sr. A Champions.

In order to raise it?

Teams have to survive quite the most league-crossing, ultimate lacrosse tournament of the year.

Of course, only to heal up for a good few weeks and get some momentum building towards NLL Training Camps, which will again take place scattered across North America come November.

For now, guys who aren't over in the PLL, which is just goaltender Dillon Ward, forward Jack Hannah and defenseman Warren Jeffrey these days, are likely doing whatever they can to either completely heal up for the fall slate or putting their name in the hat to secure some Canadian hardware.

Enter the WLA (Western Lacrosse Association), and MSL (Major Series Lacrosse), two of Canada's primary lacrosse leagues which ultimately produce each season's Mann Cup contenders.

Not to mention the Ontario Jr. Lacrosse League (OJLL), British Columbia Jr. A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) and Rocky Mountain Jr. A Lacrosse League (RMJALL), which are home to several of the Mammoth organization's coaching talents, plus a youngster in forward Jameson Bucktooth, who's spending the summer playing with the St. Catharines' Jr. A squad.

Rules, floors, even sticks are a little bit different when the summer slate rolls around. But at the end of the day, it's still all about filling nets and keeping the opposition from accomplishing the same, so the Burgundy Boys are more than prepared for their respective offseason campaigns.

Yet, very few of them would admit to this season being considered an "offseason," for the trophies and reasons mentioned above!

So, in shining a light on the boys continuing to refine their crafts while doubling back as an opportunity to ensure Colorado Mammoth fans know where some of their favorite players are competing this summer, take a gander at which clubs and leagues are being represented by the Burgundy and Black for the next few months!

Players in Action:

Robert Hope: Sr. A Peterborough Lakers (MSL)

Owen Down: Sr. A Cobourg Kodiacs (MSL)

Jalen Chaster: Sr. A Coquitlam Adanacs (WLA)

Tim Edwards: Sr. A Six Nations Chiefs (MSL)

Conner Cook: Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies (WLA)

Ari Stevens: Sr. A Victoria Shamrocks (WLA)

Brian Simmons: Sr. A Coquitlam Adanacs (WLA)

Andrew Kew: Sr. A Six Nations Chiefs (MSL)

Will Malcom: Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies (WLA)

Eli McLauglin: Sr. A Victoria Shamrocks (WLA)

Thomas Vela: Sr. A Burnaby Lakers (WLA)

Braedon Saris: Sr. A Peterborough Lakers (MSL)

Dylan McIntosh: Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies (WLA)

Owen Rahn: Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies (WLA)

Jameson Bucktooth: Jr. A St. Catharines (OJLL)

Coaches in Action:

Head Coach Pat Coyle: Jr. A Coquitlam Adanacs (BCJALL) (Head Coach)

Defensive Coordinator Andrew McBride: Jr. A Raiders Lacrosse (RMJALL) (GM/Assistant Coach)

Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop: Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies (WLA) (Head Coach)

Captain Robert Hope: Jr. A Peterborough Lakers (OJLL) (Head Coach)

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, updated and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 29, 2026

Mammoth Personnel Keeping Sticks Warm Via Summer Ball - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.