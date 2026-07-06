Andrew Kew Racks up Career-High 45 Goals During Year One with Mammoth

Published on July 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Andrew Kew only drew into 12 regular season contests during his first campaign with the Colorado Mammoth.

However, a quick glance at the squad's top-performing scorers shows Kew ranked third in scoring despite playing in just two thirds of the team's matchups.

Which means when he was healthy and available for action, he was QUITE impactful despite still getting warmed up in Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop's offense.

At the end of the day, shooters shoot.

And that's exactly what "AK42" did when he was mixing it up with guys like Will Malcom, Thomas Vela, Jalen Chaster and company.

Ending his sixth professional season with a career-high 45 goals amongst his 84 points (45g, 39a), Kew tied the Vancouver Warriors' Keegan Bal for the second-most goals in the NLL throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

On a goal-per-game basis, he outright paced the league with 3.75 conversions-per-matchup while averaging a round seven points per game overall.

Trailing new teammate Jack Hannah by just one point and sitting behind Malcom by a mere five points ranked Kew third on the Colorado roster when it comes to points scored, yet his average contribution shined brightest, as he was regularly connecting with and freeing up space for squadmates when wielding the rock.

Showing up in a big way during the team's Quarterfinals showdown against the San Diego Seals, Kew chipped in another seven points (4g, 3a), which included yet another hat trick performance.

Including his postseason pop-off, he managed at least three goals in nine of his 13 total appearances. So, despite him being circled on opposing teams' scouting report on the regular, he understood his assignment, studied up on goaltender tendencies and absolutely created waves and waves of momentum inside the LOUD HOUSE and, honestly, most buildings he travelled to.

He enjoys a good fan-forward celebration at home and is one of the first men sprinting into the celly huddle to thank his teammates.

Kew wasn't a formal captain, but spoke, acted and played like one.

The veteran forward earned the respect of his peers early into his time in the Mammoth locker room and felt like a regular sooner than most.

Named the team's Offensive Player of the Year as this season's John Grant Jr. Award recipient, he breathed life into the offense on down nights and doubled down for Colorado when offensive momentum had already been established.

His game is a fun one to watch, specifically because of the way he crafts some of his shots.

Mammoth Color Analyst and former player Jamie Shewchuk can be regularly heard on the team's broadcasts calling out how "effortless" some of his angles and releases seem.

The guy likes to golf, but these strokes are purely lacrosse magnificence.

Think back to some of Kew's most entertaining goals - A few of them stick out: Be them game-winners, run-stoppers of plain out just epic conversions.

Adding a guy like Eli McLaughlin back to the pack can surely only help Kew's production for the upcoming season. And if he's able to stay healthy next year, he could very well return to the voting polls as an MVP finalist as he did this time around.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 6, 2026

Andrew Kew Racks up Career-High 45 Goals During Year One with Mammoth - Colorado Mammoth

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