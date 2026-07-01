Mammoth Ink 2025 NLL Entry Draft Selection Stuart Phillips to Three-Year Deal

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Stuart Phillips to a three-year contract agreement, set to begin during the league's 2026-27 campaign.

Phillips, 23, currently resides with the Langley Thunder of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA), though has yet to appear in a game this summer since being acquired from the Burnaby Lakers.

During his last taste of Sr. A ball, he recorded 27 points (13g, 14a) and seven penalty minutes throughout his seven appearances with Burnaby.

After producing 31 points (14g, 17a) for the Jr. A Thunder in 2023 as team captain across six games played, the Coquitlam, B.C. native went on to add 13 points (3g, 10a) in four appearances with the Jr. A Coquitlam Adanacs before helping the team secure a spot in the league's playoff picture.

Eventually adding 34 points (16g, 18a) in eight postseason contests with the Adanacs, he finished off his elite run with another 30 points (12g, 18a) during the team's runner-up effort at the 2023 Minto Cup.

Originally selected by Colorado during the second round (28th overall) of the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, the 5-11, 185-lb. talent spent his four NCAA seasons of eligibility with Johns Hopkins (2022-25), where he racked up 14 points (11g, 3a), 16 ground balls and one caused turnover across his 32 career games played with the Blue Jays.

The right-handed forward will look to make waves at the team's 2026 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp this fall, set to mesh with the likes of Jack Hannah, Ryan Lee, Braedon Saris and company as he looks to crack the roster during what would become his rookie professional campaign.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 1, 2026

Mammoth Ink 2025 NLL Entry Draft Selection Stuart Phillips to Three-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth

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