Mammoth Stars Embrace Community During Mammoth Aluminum Assists, Packaged by Ball

Published on June 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Colorado Mammoth stars in forward Jack Hannah and defenseman Warren Jeffrey have quite the action-packed summer ahead of them.

Yet, the reality revolves around the idea the two haven't stopped grinding since the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign came to a close just last month.

And with the duo preparing for another weekend competing in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), continuing to represent the Philadelphia Waterdogs (Hannah) and Utah Archers (Jeffrey), respectively, the summer slate calendar hasn't afforded much down time.

Throw in some coaching at the LacrosseDen while interacting with youth clubs around the state and it's easy to see why a Wednesday morning could've been a prime recovery window for the duo.

Yet, they were front and center when 10 a.m. rolled around on June 17, as the organization partnered with Ball Corporation and youth participants from Mosley Boys and Girls Club in Aurora to put on this summer's Mammoth Aluminum Assists, Packaged by Ball.

The kiddos learned a few fast facts about Ball's commitment to sustainability before receiving customized Colorado Mammoth-branded Ball-created souvenir cups. Which ended up coming in pretty handy, considering Wednesday's windy yet warm weather.

Later suiting up just like the professionals they'd soon be learning from and interacting with, participants donned custom, reversible Aluminum Assist pinnies, naturally, colored in burgundy and black!

And after a brief introduction and overview of the gameplan, more than 50 students were ready to get some sticks in their hands!

Learning all about the art of the scoop via loose ball demonstrations and drills, athletes were mastering fundamentals left and right. Mixing it up with some relay races and passing practice, participants began to understand how valuable cradling can be at all levels of the game, while realizing a little game of pitch and catch wasn't as hard as it appeared at the beginning of the morning.

Eventually breaking out the nets, Hannah showed off a little top ched talent before lining the kiddos up and letting them rip some shots themselves!

Several of the children in attendance were asking about being able to keep their sticks. And while the equipment is needed year-round to be used at the next Mammoth-hosted camp, clinic or community activation, we'll take it as a good sign that "The Creator's Game" may have grown on a few of this summer's participants, which is a win in itself!

Able to take home the pinnies following the fun time in the sun, youth athletes turned the jerseys into live canvasses, later asking Jeffrey and Hannah for autographs. A few of the more declared, if not decorated, athletes insisted on signing Hannah's sportswear just the same, creating a set if laughs and bucket of memories on the day!

While Hannah and Jeffrey were around for this week's action, several members of the Colorado Mammoth team, front office and coaching staff remain locked into various lacrosse circles as players, coaches and management - From General Manager Brad Self continuing to coach at the U8 and U10 level to Head Coach Pat Coyle continuing to steer the ship for the Jr. A Coquitlam Adanacs, Offensive Coordinator leading the way for the Sr. A New Westminster Salmonbellies and beyond, so be sure to keep an eye out for your favorite Burgundy Boys growing the game throughout North America as we await the upcoming 2026-27 NLL campaign!

Colorado Mammoth forward Jack Hannah and defenseman Warren Jeffrey are available for further comment on Wednesday's event.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 18, 2026

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