What a GOAL!: All Goals from Matchweek 10
Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Catch up on all the goals from Matchweek 10 and watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. The NWSL is back in action with Matchweek 11 on July 3rd!
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