West Virginia Power Homestand Highlights

Charlies throwback Tuesday Presented By AARP

The Charlies take the field for a 6:05 pm game vs the Lexington Legends. All fans 50 years and older get $2 off tickets for the game!

First Pitch: 6:05 Gates Open: 5:30

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317007

Humpday Fireworks

Every Wednesday Night Game we fire off our Humpday Fireworks, they are the perfect midweek treat for all families!

First Pitch: 7:05 Gates Open: 6:00

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317008

Pride Night Presented by Element Federal Credit Union

The West Virginia Power's Second Annual Pride Night! Join us as we Power Up The Pride! This will feature the first Pride Parade in West Virginia since 2019! The parade will take place at 6:30 inside the ballpark. This parade is sponsored by West Virginia American Water. Fans wanting to participate in the foot parade should get to the game early! Thirsty Thursday will also be in full affect as all domestic canned beers are only $2!

First Pitch: 7:05 Gates Open: 6:00

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317009

Furry Friends Friday + Baseball Card Teamset Giveaway (14 years and under) Presented by Thomas Health

Every Friday Home Game we invite fans to bring out their pets for a fun evening at the ballpark. All animals are welcome: dogs, cats and even fish! Pet tickets are just $2 and all proceeds from those tickets go the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. All fans 14 and under will receive a Baseball Card Teamset! There will also a be a Pregame Concert from 5:30-6:30 by DJ ActRight

First Pitch: 7:05 Gates Open 5:30

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317010

Saturday Megablast Fireworks

Come experience the West Virginia Power Megablast Fireworks show! We will be suiting up in our throwback Charlies uniforms. The Night will also feature a pre-game and post-game concert by Emmalea Deal!

First Pitch 7:05 Gates: 5:30

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317011

Family Sunday Funday

Fans of all ages are invited to join the Power Players on the Field from 11:30 to 12:30. This is the perfect chance to take pictures, get autographs and get to know the Power Players Better! All tickets are $2 off on Sundays, and hot dogs are only $1!

First Pitch: 1:05 Gates: 11:30

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317012

