West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

March 14, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







With Opening Day at Monongalia County Ballpark less than three months away, the West Virginia Black Bears today released their preliminary 2023 Promotional Schedule. Packed with fireworks dates, multiple giveaways and new theme nights, this summer promises to be full of fun for the entire family!

West Virginia begins the defense of its 2022 MLB Draft League title at Monongalia County Ballpark in 84 days with a championship game rematch against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. Opening Day features a 2022 Championship Pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans and fireworks presented by WVU Medicine.

Black Bears season tickets and membership packs are on sale now at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com. Group seating is available for all games, and limited suite rentals remain for the 2023 season.

A Summer of Highlights Spend Father's Day with the Black Bears and give dad a gift he'll love. Father's Day returns to The Mon for the first time since 2017 with a game on Sunday, June 18, presented by Generators Plus. Fans can grab a Father's Day Black Bears logo baseball at the gate and stay for a special post-game session of "catch" on the field. For the second year, the Black Bears will hold an "Ultimate Dad" contest where one proud father will take home a Black Bears prize pack.

Fireworks will light up the Morgantown skyline post-game on nine dates this season with Friday Night Fireworks every Friday, and the Black Bears' Independence Day game on Monday, July 3. Celebrate the holiday with our biggest fireworks show of the season as West Virginia takes on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 7:00 p.m.

Ten giveaways stand out on the 2023 promotional schedule. New promo items include the Championship Pennant on Opening Day, the Father's Day logo baseball, a "house sigil" t-shirt for House Black Bears Night on June 27, and a bobblehead for Mothman Night at The Mon on August 12.

Fans, mark your calendars because Star Wars Night, presented by WVU Medicine, returns on Saturday, June 24. The wildly popular evening features specialty jerseys for auction to benefit WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

Bark in the Park, presented by Pampered 4 Paws, comes back for two dates this summer on Wednesday, June 28, and Saturday, July 22. Ticket packs for both games include one adult ticket, one dog ticket, and a Black Bears dog bandana. All proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.

Daily Promotions at The Mon Back by popular demand, 2sDAYS at The Park is better than ever! In addition to $2.00 off tickets and $2.00 concession specials, the Black Bears will offer 20% off select merchandise every Tuesday.

Thursday nights at The Mon just became a lot more fun as the Bears debut their new Thirsty Thursday™ promotion. Pick up a logo Thirsty Thursday™ 16 oz. giveaway cup at the gate and receive half-off domestic drafts with the cup at the concession stands. Fans can also take advantage of the Black Bears' Friday night Happy Hour special with half-off all drinks every Friday evening from gates open until first pitch.

Along with kids run the bases post-game on Sundays, they can enjoy the free Kids' Zone inflatables every Sunday, and the kids' t-shirt giveaway on Masked Heroes Day, Sunday, July 18. First Responders Day on Sunday, July 23, will feature a touch-a-truck event hosted by the Granville Fire Department.

Game times have been set for all home games. First pitch for the Home Opener on Tuesday, June 6, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Apart from the Home Opener and the Independence Day game, West Virginia will not play on Mondays, and all weekday games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday games begin at 7:00 p.m., and all Sunday games start at 4:00 p.m.

Game times and promotions are subject to change. For a complete list of 2023 promotions or to purchase tickets, please visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653. More information on promotional dates will be released as it becomes available.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 14, 2023

West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule - West Virginia Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.