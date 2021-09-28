West Michigan Whitecaps Release 2022 Baseball Season Schedule

Comstock Park, MI -- The countdown to the West Michigan Whitecaps 2022 season officially began today as the Whitecaps and Major League Baseball announced the release of the 2022 schedule. CLICK HERE for the Whitecaps 2022 baseball season schedule.

"This past season was inspiring in so many ways," said Whitecaps VP and General Manager Jim Jarecki. "Getting back to baseball this year was a summer-long celebration. It has given us fresh perspective on fun and given us momentum going into a new season next summer."

The Whitecaps hosted more than 228,000 fans in 2021. It was a season that began with limited crowd capacity and the season being divided with tickets initially only available for May and June.

"We could not be happier with our attendance this summer," Jarecki added. "We extend a big thanks to our fans. They were patient with a late schedule release due to COVID-19 and patient with us in re-opening the ballpark. Our promotion to High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers paid off with some great baseball. In the end, everyone had a blast at the ballpark."

The 2022 Whitecaps schedule includes 132 total games, 66 being home at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps will again have every Monday as an off day except for July 4th when they play an Independence Day game in Dayton, OH.

Season package tickets and group tickets will go on sale in October with individual tickets available in early 2022.

The 2022 season will feature Opening Day on Tuesday, April 12, a new look for the Beer City Bung Hammers (a Whitecaps alternate identity), a Superhero Night unlike any other, and new foods on the menu to surprise and delight!

"We've got a lot of work to do this off-season," Jarecki said. "We have events at the ballpark to celebrate in coming months, including the annual Christmas Lite Show. We will be building out next season's baseball schedule with times, promotions, and some surprises. We're also looking forward to celebrating our 2,000th Whitecaps win and welcoming fan number 11,000,000 in 2022."

The Whitecaps will make more announcements in the coming months regarding ticket on-sale dates and promotions for 2022.

