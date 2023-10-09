Werner Wins Carolina League Player of the Month

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that third baseman Trevor Werner was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for September.

The Royals' 2023 seventh round pick led paced the Carolina League in hits (15), runs (12), RBI (14) and total bases (29) in September. Werner added three homers that pushed his slugging percentage to a league-best .744 to pair with his 1.095 OPS.

This is the third time Werner has received a League honor this year, as he also won back-to-back Carolina League Player of the Week awards August 27 and September 3. The third baseman played 31 games in the Carolina League and finished slashing .354/.459/1.158 in 113 at-bats with eight round-trippers and 36 RBI.

Werner is the second Fireflies player to win a monthly award this season, joining Steven Zobac, who was crowned the Carolina League pitcher of the month in April.

