We're Pacific Division Champions

October 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

We're thrilled to announce that The Town FC has clinched the Pacific Division title, and now it's time to gear up for the playoffs! Mark your calendars for October 20, with a 3 PM kickoff at The Park at Saint Mary's Stadium for our home playoff game. This is our moment to shine, and we need you there to help create an unbeatable home field advantage!

But who will we face? Tune in to the MLS NEXT PRO "Pick Your Opponent" segment on October 16 at 12 PM PST to find out! You can watch it live on MLSNEXTPro.com, X, and Instagram.

Right after the announcement, playoff tickets will go on sale, so get ready to secure your spot.

Want to show your TTFC pride? Wear your TTFC merch to the game and be part of the sea of support!

All existing merch is currently on sale! We're offering 50% off all items and 20% off jerseys, so it's the perfect time to gear up.

Plus, don't miss our exclusive 2024 Pacific Division Champions commemorative shirt, available online for just $30.

Let's Pack The Park, wear our colors, and make it a day to remember!

