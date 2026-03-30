Wenactchee Welcomes Three Mustangs to the Valley

Published on March 30, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







For the 2026 summer season, the AppleSox are adding three members of the Cal Poly Mustangs to the roster. Gavin Spiridonoff, Kelley Crawford, and Sean McGrath will all be suiting up in Wenatchee for the 'Sox this summer.

While one has yet to graduate high school, the other two have already gotten to work in their freshman year at Cal Poly. This makes all three young talents who could potentially shine under the Wenatchee sun.

So, let's take a peek at who these Mustangs are...

Gavin Spirdonoff - Freshman - 2B

Out of Santa Margarita High School in California, the Sox are picking up a middle infielder who excels on both sides of the ball. Through 16 games played thus far at Cal Poly, the freshman second baseman is batting 0.267 and posting an OPS of 0.762. This is off 12 hits, four doubles, and one home run.

In the few games that Spirdonoff has played in, he has used his bat to make himself heard. On top of that, he has been stellar in the field, posting a 0.963 fielding percentage with one error.

Of course, you flashback to his high school days, and this does not surprise you. A 0.315 average and 0.922 OPS, paired with a Trinity League Gold Glove award, show just how impactful he is at the second base slot.

Plus, Spirdonoff is already familiar with summer ball. Last year, he spent the offseason with the Kelowna Falcons, a WCL opponent of the AppleSox.

In five games with the Falcons, Spirdonoff only batted 0.176 off of three hits, two of which were doubles.

With quite a bit of college experience under his belt, Spridonoff makes the Sox's middle infield significantly deeper moving into 2026.

Kelley Crawford - High school senior - RHP

Fresh off the graduation stage, Crawford will be hitting the road to come north to Wenatchee. The current high school senior has committed to Cal Poly for the 2027 season and will be dipping his toes into the WCL before he gets his start.

His career with Junipero Serra High School in California shows just how effective the righty is on the mound. A career 2.16 ERA, 29 hits, and 50 strikeouts is just a taste of his impact from the rubber.

Currently, his fastball clocks in at 84 miles per hour, with his slider dropping down to 73. His fastball is not going to overpower many D1 bats, but that velocity dip may prove deadly against college hitters, especially in the WCL.

With Crawford being an incoming freshman, he will be using his summer stint in Wenatchee to get his bearings. The 2026 season could be a great chance for him to learn and develop with older college talent on the Sox.

Sean McGrath - Freshman - RHP

Like Spridonoff, McGrath has already gotten to work with the Mustangs in California. Through four appearances, the freshman right-hander has only thrown 7 2/3 innings.

During that time, he has conceded 18 hits, 12 earned runs, and four walks. This has settled his ERA at 14.09 and given him an opponent batting average of 0.450.

His numbers thus far at Cal Poly would shock you if you peek back at his high school days. A career 0.99 ERA, coupled with 197 punchouts, shows just how lethal McGrath was at San Marin High School. His senior year was by far the most eye-catching, with a 0.30 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

For McGrath, the decision to commit to Cal Poly was an easy one.

"It is a great area with a great baseball program," he said in a statement to Cal Poly Athletics.

As a standout high school arm, his time with the Mustangs will help sharpen his edge and get him in summer shape for the AppleSox. This will be McGrath's first year playing summer baseball, and he has landed on a Sox squad that can benefit from his potential from the right side.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from March 30, 2026

Wenactchee Welcomes Three Mustangs to the Valley - Wenatchee AppleSox

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