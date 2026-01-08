Welcoming Greenwood Heating and Home Services to the Seawolves Family

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're proud to announce Greenwood Heating and Home Services as the Seattle Seawolves' newest official partner for the 2025-2027 seasons.

As one of the Pacific Northwest's most trusted home comfort providers, Greenwood Heating and Home Services has built its reputation on quality workmanship, reliable service, and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. Those values mirror what the Seawolves stand for on and off the pitch.

This partnership goes beyond logos and branding. Greenwood shares our dedication to making a real impact in our region, particularly through their ongoing support of First Responders and Military personnel. Together, we'll continue to support meaningful initiatives like Run With The Pack: Salute to Service and the Seawolves Fun Run, helping strengthen the connection between rugby, service, and community.

The Seawolves believe sport has the power to bring people together and create positive change. Partnering with organizations that live those values every day is essential to that mission. Greenwood's long-standing commitment to service excellence and community involvement makes them a natural fit for our club.

We're excited about what we can accomplish together over the next three seasons and grateful to welcome Greenwood Heating and Home Services into the Seawolves family.

Here's to a strong partnership and an incredible season ahead.







Major League Rugby Stories from January 8, 2026

Welcoming Greenwood Heating and Home Services to the Seawolves Family - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.