Welcome Home Your Champion Cubs at Four Winds Field this Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, IN - Celebrate the second Midwest League Championship as a Cubs affiliate this afternoon with your South Bend Cubs. The team bus is due to arrive in South Bend at approximately 3:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to come out and meet the team as they return home with the Championship trophy.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lot B on Taylor Street or Lot C on Lafayette Boulevard. The buses will come down from the toll road, through Downtown South Bend, and park on South Street in front of the Four Winds Field box office. Fans can line up to greet the team by Gate B of the stadium.

Those coming to greet the team can also stop by the Cubs Den Team Store to purchase Midwest League Championship gear. T-shirts and hoodies are in limited supply but more on the way. The Cubs Den opens at 10:00 a.m. this morning and will close at 5:00 p.m.

The Cubs (73-58) beat the Lake County Captains (76-53) last night in the decisive game three of the Championship Series with all starters contributing including home runs by Owen Caissie, Pablo Aliendo, and Luis Verdugo. On the mound, Porter Hodge would get the win after going five innings, and limiting the Captains offense to just three runs. Joe Nahas was superb in the middle relief role giving up only one hit and one run and Sheldon Reed would lock it down for the final three outs.

This is the fifth overall championship for South Bend and second as a Chicago Cubs affiliate. The team won their first title in 1989 followed by championships in 1993, 2005 and 2019.

