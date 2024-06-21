Welcome Back, Tim Payne

June 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have inked Timothy Payne to a PTO. Payne started the season with the Wolves in 2023-2024 but was sidelined after game 3 with an ankle injury. Payner brings size, skill and is not afraid to play physical in his own end. Payner is great in the room guy and was missed on the back-end last season. Welcome back to Watertown, Tim! Howl Yeah!

