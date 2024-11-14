Weekend Preview vs Philadelphia

November 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans will once again face the Philadelphia Rebels in a home and home series this upcoming weekend. Last weekend, the teams split their home and home series, with each team earning 2 points on home ice. New Jersey withstood surrendering 3 goals in the third period to hold on for a 4-3 on Friday, before the Rebels won 4-1 on Saturday. This weekend's series begins in southern New Jersey with a 7:30pm faceoff at the Hollydell Ice Arena, before moving up to Middletown for a Saturday night game at 7:00pm.

The Rebels remain in 6th place in the 10 team East Division with a record of 8-9-3, good for 19 points. Leading scorer Charles Panchisin recorded 3 assists last weekend, while Ruslan Jamaldinov recorded 3 goals in his first action against New Jersey. Anthony Sciere recorded the loss in his NAHL debut on Friday, before Owen Crudale recorded his 7th victory of the season on Saturday. The Californian goaltender leads the way in Philadelphia's crease with a 2.99 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

New Jersey stands in 4th place with a 10-10-1 record. Their 21 games played is the most of any team in the division currently in playoff positioning. The Titans saw Owen Leahy record his 6th goal of the season along with a pair of assists en route to first star of the game honors Friday night. Kyle Kim was the lone Titan to find the back of the net on Saturday. Austin McNicholas was in goal for both games, and his personal record now stands at 8-8-1, with a 3.61 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. His 17 games played and 578 saves lead the league.

Both games will be available to watch on NAHLtv.com, and fans are encouraged to tune into the "Away" feed on Friday night. Saturday will be Thorne Middle School Day at the Middletown Sports Complex. One of three middle schools in Middletown, proceeds from the game will go to benefit Thorne students. The National Anthem will be sung by the school's choir, while the band will play during intermissions. Tickets for Saturday night's game can be purchased by following this link.

