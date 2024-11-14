Rhinos Fall to Ice Wolves 2-1 in Game #2

Friday: New Mexico Ice Wolves 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - Ice Wolves are on Rhino Ice this weekend as we play the first of two games! The first period was a bloodbath as we saw the majority of the entire scoring and Rhinos would put themselves on the board first as Ryder Many Gray Horses earns himself a goal. It wouldn't be until deep in the period where the Ice Wolves took two goals as Bryce Johnson and Sloan Farmer steal the lead. But the Rhinos would bring it back as Beckett Hinschliff and Duke Gentzler steal the lead with back-to-back goals. As we wrap up the period, the Ice Wolves' Johnson takes his second of the night to tie up the game at 3-3. Both teams play heavy defense in the second period and the most of the third, having nearly 35 minutes of stalemate until Taivo Laaksonen took the final goal of the night to give the Ice Wolves a 4-3 victory.

Saturday: New Mexico Ice Wolves 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 1 - Rhinos & Ice Wolves hit the rink once more this weekend to fight it out on the ice. Echoing last night's mid-game stalemate, the Ice Wolves & Rhinos go scoreless through the entire first period and a few minutes into the second where Bekcett Hinschliff put the Rhinos out in front. This small lead would be held until the Ice Wolves tie it at 1-1 in the third as Ben Polomsky earns himself a goal. This would be the last goal in regulation time, and with no goals in overtime we'd head in to a shootout. Unfortunately for the Rhinos, Ice Wolves took it with their last shooter to win the game. New Mexico takes this series with a 2-1 victory in Game #2

