Weekday Preview Versus New Jersey

December 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury only has three games remaining in their December schedule, which includes a Tuesday trip to New Jersey. Both teams are coming into this matchup after splitting their respective series matchups this past weekend. This also marks the second meeting of the season between the east division rivals.

Looking at New Jersey, they have a 12-8-4-0 record in the games following their 9-5 win over Danbury back on October 8. However, they split the series last weekend with the Maryland Black Bears, taking game one via a score of 5-3, while dropping game two in overtime 4-3. Their leading producer that weekend was forward Alex Papaspyropoulos put up a seven-point weekend (4G 3A), which earned him recognition as the NAHL East Division Star of the Week. Alex ranks second in the team for total points, with forward Jack Hillier having the most overall (42P in 30GP). They currently hold the best power play percentage in the division, with a 21.99% success rate (5th in the league). This is backed up by their league-leading 31 power play goals scored. A few keys players to watch in this matchup include forwards Alex Papaspyropoulos and Jack Hillier. In net, Austin McNicholas is a good goalie to keep track of, as he currently holds a .901 save percentage through 21 games played this season.

When looking at Danbury, they are coming off a split series of their own. Since their last meeting with New Jersey, the Hat Tricks have went 8-8-1-0. In their meeting with Johnstown, the Hat Tricks had big 4-1 win on Friday night, yet did not see the same success on Saturday as they were dealt a 7-3 loss. The top two producers of the weekend were forward Andrew Gibbons and defensemen Chance Uzzell, as they both had two goals apiece on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Hat Tricks power play struggled last weekend, going 1/9 across the weekend, which places us at 6th in division and 14th in the league. A few key players to watch in this tilt would be forwards Kai Elkie, Alexis Billequey, and Isaac Mitchell.

You can watch this East Division rivalry unfold on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. on NATV. Follow us for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

