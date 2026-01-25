Week 9: Warriors vs Black Bears

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Vancouver heads to Ottawa to get the 12-8 victory!

For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.