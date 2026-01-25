Week 9: Warriors vs Black Bears
Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Vancouver heads to Ottawa to get the 12-8 victory!
For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
