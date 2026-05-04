Week 8/9 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past two weeks of action in the USL Championship offered up some brilliant strikes around the league as two more players joined the 50 goal club in league history. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, May 6, at midnight ET.
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