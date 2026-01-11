Week 7: Warriors vs Roughnecks

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver gets the win in OT against Calgary after Calgary came back from a 5 goal deficit!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com







