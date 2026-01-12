Week 7: Thunderbirds vs Firewolves
Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Oshawa battled Halifax to a 16-9 victory on Saturday night!
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026
