NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Week 7: Thunderbirds vs Firewolves

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Oshawa battled Halifax to a 16-9 victory on Saturday night!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central