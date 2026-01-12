Week 7: Mammoth vs Swarm
Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026
- Alaska Airlines Named the Official Airline Partner of the San Diego Seals and Presenting Partner for January's Heroes Night - San Diego Seals
- Bandits Acquire McCannell from Wings - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Mammoth Advance to 3-2 Courtesy of 7-5 Win over Georgia Swarm
- Mammoth Place Forward Ryan Lee on Season-Ending Injured Reserve
- Mammoth, Swarm Primed for Dramatic Rematch at Gas South Arena January 10
- Mammoth Knock off Rochester Knighthawks Via 18-13 Victory at LOUD HOUSE
- Mammoth Host Rochester Knighthawks January 3 on Native American Heritage Night