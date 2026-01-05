Week 6: Desert Dogs vs Bandits
Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Buffalo gets the 15-13 victory at home!
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2026
- Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena - San Diego Seals
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories
- Desert Dogs (2-2) Lose to Buffalo Bandits (3-1) in Hard-Fought Battle to the End
- Desert Dogs Top Toronto, 17-11, For Second Straight Victory
- Desert Dogs Travel to Toronto Chasing Back-To-Back Wins
- Desert Dogs WIN, 10-9, in Home Opener Over Ottawa
- Desert Dogs Home Opener this Saturday, December 20.