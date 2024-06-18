Week 4 Recap

June 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - After splitting six games at home with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, the Boise Hawks are in second place halfway through the first half of the 2024 Pioneer League season.

Boise (16-8) is three games back of the league-leading Missoula PaddleHeads and a game up on the Glacier Range Riders and Northern Colorado Owlz. The top-two teams in the first half qualify for the playoffs.

Troy Viola is the third in the league with a .424 batting average while Robbie Dudzinski, Luke Malone and Mike Peterson are in the top five for ERA.

The Hawks continue the Highway Series with the Idaho Falls Chukars this week. The teams meet in Boise, Tuesday-Thursday to wrap up a 12-game homestand before traveling to Idaho Falls for matchups Friday-Sunday. First pitch, Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS June 11 Luke Malone struck out six over 7 1/3 innings to pick up his third win of the season in a 9-4 victory. Connor Butler recorded the final-four outs for his first save. Nich Klemp was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

June 12 Robbie Dudzinski (3-1) limited the Jackalopes to two runs on three hits while striking out six in seven innings of a 4-2 win. The Hawks scored all their runs in the first-two innings.

June 13 The Hawks were held to six hits in a 9-7 loss. Ben Livorsi and Patrick Merino each homered for Boise.

June 14 Tyler Jorgensen and Joey Kalafut each collected three hits in a 6-4 loss. Mike Peterson (4-1) gave up three earned runs in six innings and struck out in eight, but suffered his first loss of the season.

June 15 Eight starters recorded at least one hit and the Hawks routed the Jackalopes 14-4. Leadoff man Kole Kaler was on base three times, scored three runs and drove in two. Michael Yonamine added three RBI. Reed Garland (2-1) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory.

June 16 Boise was outslugged in a 12-9 loss. Kaler was 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base.

