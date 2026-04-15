Week 3 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







But seriously... does this mean he gets free insurance?

An explosive performance from Hakeem Butler, including a 60-yd touchdown, earns the Battlehawks WR the Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive.







United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.