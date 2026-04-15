Week 3 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive
Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
But seriously... does this mean he gets free insurance?
An explosive performance from Hakeem Butler, including a 60-yd touchdown, earns the Battlehawks WR the Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive.
Check out the St. Louis Battlehawks Statistics
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