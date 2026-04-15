Week 3 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week
Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
Derick the Menace
2 SACKS, 5 TACKLES, and 2 TFL's earn Derick Roberson the NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week.
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026
- UFL and Dallas Renegades to Host "Hats off to Heroes" Game at Fort Hood on May 15 - Dallas Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- DC Rides Historic Performance in Return to Audi Field, Wins Second Straight Game
- Reed, Vaughns, Kidd and Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Jackson Tallies Three Scores in DC's 44-26 Win over Columbus
- Defenders Drop Season Opener to St. Louis, 16-10
- Defenders Prepare to Defend Championship in 2026, Finalize Roster