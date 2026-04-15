Week 3 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Derick the Menace

2 SACKS, 5 TACKLES, and 2 TFL's earn Derick Roberson the NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week.







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