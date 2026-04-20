Week 21: Rock vs Rush
Published on April 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Swarm Sweep Weekend Doubleheader over Knighthawks to End Regular Season on High Note - Georgia Swarm
- Warriors Secure Top Seed, Cap Historic Regular Season with Win over Wings - Vancouver Warriors
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall, 7-8, to the Buffalo Bandits
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9
- Saskatchewan Rush Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over the San Diego Seals