Week 21: Black Bears vs Thunderbirds
Published on April 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Swarm Sweep Weekend Doubleheader over Knighthawks to End Regular Season on High Note - Georgia Swarm
- Warriors Secure Top Seed, Cap Historic Regular Season with Win over Wings - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
- Black Bears Fall to Thunderbirds, Will Miss Playoffs
- Win and We're In: Black Bears Head to Halifax for High-Stakes Affair
- Black Bears Fall to Rock; Set Sights on Halifax
- Black Bears Battle for Ontario, Playoff Hopes, as Final Regular Season Home Game Looms
- Join Us in Celebrating You during Fan Appreciation Night