Week 17: Thunderbirds vs Swarm
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
An absolutely wild game 17-16 win by Georgia over Halifax.
For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
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