Week 17: Thunderbirds vs Swarm

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







An absolutely wild game 17-16 win by Georgia over Halifax.

For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

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