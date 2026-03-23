Week 17: Desert Dogs vs Knighthawks
Published on March 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
A great battle between the Desert Dogs and Knighthawks!
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Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
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