Seals Fall to Buffalo in Heartbreaker Late Saturday Night

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







A recent rash of heartbreaking losses reared its ugly head once again in San Diego late Saturday night as the Buffalo Bandits overcame a four-goal deficit deep into the fourth quarter and shocked the Seals in overtime by a score of 9-8.

For 54-plus minutes, the Seals dominated the contest on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Bandits 8-4 while allowing just one goal in each of the first three periods. But that's when things started to unravel for the Seals. Starting with a Bandits goal by Joe Resetarits with 5:25 remaining in the fourth, Buffalo managed to find some holes against the Seals' tenacious defense and scored four times in a 4:41 stretch to tie the game at 8-8, sending it into overtime. Both teams had their chances in the extra session but with 11:01 remaining in OT, Dhane Smith, who also scored the game-tying goal for the visitors, bounced one low off the turf for the game-winner.

Ben McIntosh, who had a game-high four goals for the Seals a week ago in Saskatchewan, did it again, leading the Seals with three goals against the Bandits, while Wes Berg and Zach Currier each scored twice. Berg's goals were both milestone scores as they were the 300th and 301st regular season goals of the Seals team captain's career. And rookie Ari Steenhuis, who just a week ago scored his first career NLL goal against the Rush, struck again, this time scoring his first-ever goal inside Pechanga Arena on a breakaway that sent The Electric Factory into a frenzy. Tre Leclaire had a team-high four assists for the Seals.

The loss drops the Seals' record to 6-8 on the season with four games remaining. The team has a bye this week before a pair of road games at Toronto (Saturday, April 4) and Georgia (Sunday, April 12). The Seals will return to Pechanga Arena for their final home game of the regular season against Las Vegas on Friday, April 17, which will also be Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets for that contest are available at https://sealslax.com/. The Seals will conclude the regular season the following night (Saturday, April 18) on the road in Las Vegas.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2026

Seals Fall to Buffalo in Heartbreaker Late Saturday Night - San Diego Seals

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