Week 16: Knighthawks vs Desert Dogs
Published on March 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
The Desert Dogs win 17-10 over Rochester during a special Tucker Out Lymphoma game.
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