NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Week 16: Knighthawks vs Desert Dogs

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


The Desert Dogs win 17-10 over Rochester during a special Tucker Out Lymphoma game.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2026


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