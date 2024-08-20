Week 13 Recap

August 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks opened a 12-game road trip with three-straight wins over the Oakland Ballers before settling for a split in their six-game series, August 12-18.

Boise (21-9) remains in first place of the Pioneer League's second half race, leading the Missoula PaddleHeads and Ballers by three games.

The Hawks travel to Davis, Calif., for a six-game series with the Yolo High Wheelers, August 19-25.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 13

Micah Yonamine homered three times in a 5-1 win. Brayden Spears gave up one run in six innings to improve to 5-0 on the mound.

August 14

Tyler Jorgensen broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI-single in the top of the ninth inning and Max Jung-Goldberg added an insurance run with a run-scoring single in a 6-4 victory.

August 15

Isaac Mendez (5-1) struck out 11 and gave up one run in eight innings to earn the victory. Cameron Dayton recorded the final two outs to pick up a save.

August 16

The Hawks were held to four hits in a 4-0 loss.

August 17

Boise was blanked for the second-straight game in a 6-0 setback.

August 18

Troy Viola homered with two outs in the ninth, but the Hawks came up a run short, 4-3.

