Week 13: Halifax vs San Diego
Published on February 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
San Diego pulls off the comeback win over Halifax.
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2026
- Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Rush (14) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Wings Edged by Calgary - Philadelphia Wings
- Rush Crush Philadelphia - Saskatchewan Rush
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.