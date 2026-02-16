NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Week 12: Wings vs Roughnecks

Published on February 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Ottawa hangs onto a one goal lead to get the win against Philly!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from February 16, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central