NLL Oshawa FireWolves

Week 11: Firewolves vs Rock

Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video


Oshawa made a great comeback effort but the Rock hold on for the win against their Ontario-based rivals. Troy Holowchuk locked it down with 41 saves.

