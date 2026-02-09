Week 11: Firewolves vs Rock

Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video







Oshawa made a great comeback effort but the Rock hold on for the win against their Ontario-based rivals. Troy Holowchuk locked it down with 41 saves.

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.