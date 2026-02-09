Week 11: Firewolves vs Rock
Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
Oshawa made a great comeback effort but the Rock hold on for the win against their Ontario-based rivals. Troy Holowchuk locked it down with 41 saves.
