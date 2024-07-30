Week 10 Recap

July 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Two weeks into the second half of the 2024 Pioneer League season, the Boise Hawks are atop the standings.

The Hawks improved to 10-2 with a six-game series road sweep against the Glacier Range Riders. Boise's winning streak is currently at eight games, the franchise's best since an eight-game stretch in August 2004 as a member of the Northwest League.

Boise opens a 12-game homestand, Tuesday against Idaho Falls. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The series against the Chukars includes an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. He will be available for a meet-and-greet with pictures and autographs at Saturday's game.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 23

Boise scored six times in the second inning and cruised to a 14-2 victory. Nich Klemp homered twice and Tyner Hughes and Michael O'Hara each drove in four runs. On the mound, Isaac Mendez struck out seven in six innings to earn the victory while Evan Kowalski logged three shutout innings to notch a save.

July 24

The Hawks trailed 1-0 after seven innings before rallying for a 6-1 victory. Noah Marcelo and Tyler Jorgensen each delivered an RBI-single in the eighth inning and Troy Viola capped a four-run ninth inning with a three-run home run. Four relievers combined to blank the Range Riders on one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings.

July 25

Micah Yonamine belted a three-run home run in the second inning and Boise won 5-2. Mike Peterson gave up two runs on four hits and struck out nine in six innings to record his seventh win, tied for the Pioneer League lead.

July 26

Boise scored five times in the fourth inning and posted an 8-2 win. Brayden Spears punched out nine in six innings and held Glacier to three hits to pick up the win.

July 27

Six Hawks collected two hits as part of a 14-hit attack in an 11-6 victory. Four of the hits went for extra bases, including a home run by Viola.

July 28

Boise closed its road trip by blasting five home runs, including two by Viola, in a 15-3 route. Viola drove in six runs. Marcelo registered four hits, including a double and a homer, while Patrick Merino added three hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 30, 2024

Week 10 Recap - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.