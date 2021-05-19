Wednesday, May 19 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

May 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (4-8, T-3rd, AA-S South, -2.5) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (8-4, 2nd AA-S North, -1.5)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 6.00) vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.08)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. First Responders Day is presented By AMR

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Starting Lineups:

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) begin a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night, with game one of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN). The M-Braves and Lookouts will meet 12 times this season. The M-Braves will conclude the 2021 season in Chattanooga, September 14-19 at AT&T Field.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: The M-Braves were rained out for the third-straight Tuesday last night at Trustmark Park. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader, beginning at 5:35 pm. The M-Braves are 1-3 so far in shortened games this season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES MADE ON TUESDAY: INCOMING: RHP A.J. Puckett transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome, INF Riley Unroe transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Emmanuel Ramirez and LHP Chris Nunn signed to minor league contracts. OUTGOING: LHP Mitch Stallings was transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome, OF Jefrey Ramos, RHP Kurt Hoekstra and RHP Matt Hartman were transferred to the Developmental List.

M-BRAVES DROP WILD FINALE IN BILOXI: In a game that featured five M-Braves home runs and took 3:44 to play, the Braves dropped Sunday's series finale in Biloxi, 14-10. The game included 29 strikeouts, 19 walks, 12 pitchers and a seven-run Biloxi first inning. 3B C.J. Alexander went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI, while Justin Dean, Drew Lugbauer and Jacob Pearson added single home runs. Allowing 12 earned runs, the M-Braves pitching staff saw the ERA drop from tops in the league at 3.35 to fifth at 4.21 after Sunday's game.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After 12 games, the M-Braves bullpen is 3-3 with a 2.91 ERA (17 ER/52.2 IP), 41 walks, 65 strikeouts and has a .156 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters have a 1-5 record, and 5.88 ERA so far this season.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 17 home runs so far this season, ranking third in the Double-A South (BIR, 24/RCT, 20). Of the 41 runs scored this season, 31 have come via the home run ball. Braves batters rank last in the league with a .184 batting average.

- C Shea Langeliers ranks among the Double-A South leaders in slugging (7th, .615), OPS (7th, 1.027) and walks (T-5th, 8). OF Trey Harris is T-2nd with three stolen bases.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller hit his 37th career home run on Opening Night, May 5th, in the sixth inning, and first as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization. His homer traveled 404 feet to left field. Miller, an Atlanta native, attended Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Ga, which is just 3.9 miles from Truist Park. His family had season tickets at Turner Field.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.