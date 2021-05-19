Blue Wahoos Fall 2-1 to Rocket City in Pitchers Duel

After 14 games, the Blue Wahoos are even with their record and it has been reflective of how the season has started.

"I think we are still trying to find our identity a little bit, especially offensively," said Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel following Wednesday's 2-1 loss against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

"Our starting pitching is holding up pretty good. We got (Brandon) Leibrandt going tomorrow and hopefully he can rebound from a couple bad losses.

"The bullpen is coming together, trying to find guys for the back end and how we are going to bridge it there. But guys are stepping up there are finding their roles and hopefully in another week or two, we get rolling and find out where we are."

The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos to 7-7. The Trash Pandas (8-6) won their sixth game in the past seven. The teams will continue their six-game series Thursday with the Blue Wahoos transforming into the Pensacola Mullets, complete with uniforms and logo hats.

Making his third-start, Blue Wahoos pitcher Jake Eder gave up his first runs of the season, both in the fifth inning. Only one was earned.

A leadoff walk, then a throwing error on a slow chop was followed another walk to load the bases. Rocket City's Michael Stefani hit a two-run single as part of his three-hit night with two doubles.

But after that struggle, Eder struck out the next three batters.

"He is a monster on the mound," Randel said. "It wasn't one of his cleanest outings. He threw a lot of pitches early. Got a few walks, four walks, so about 25 extra pitches. But he responded."

Finishing with seven strikeouts, Eder, a former Vanderbilt star reliever, moved into lead among Double-A South Division pitchers with 26. The total is second-best in the 30-team Double-A level.

The Blue Wahoos could not catch a break at the plate.

The Trash Pandas made a pair of diving catches to thwart possible extra base hits. The Blue Wahoos only steal attempt was thwarted. There were also several hard-hit line drives right at fielders.

And in the eighth inning, Connor Justus hit a bomb was shifted by the wind just outside the left field foul pole.

That kind of night.

But in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos made it suspenseful. Peyton Burdick followed his three-hit night Tuesday with a blast into the wind that carried over the left-center wall to begin the inning.

With one out, Nick Fortes singled. But Trash Pandas closer Conner Higgins made a pair of big pitches on 3-2 counts to strike out Riley Mahan and Lazaro Alonso swinging to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos had just three hits against Rocket City starter Kyle Tyler, who had his best outing this season. He worked seven innings, struck out five with three walks.

In previous starts, he did not finish the fifth inning in either game. He gave up a combined 13 hits and six earned runs. Wednesday he dealt quality pitches the entire way.

"I thought we swung the bats all right," Randel said. "Just missed a couple."

