Four-Run Eighth Propels M-Braves to 4-3 Win over Lookouts

May 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves came from down 3-0 to beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-3 on Wednesday night to start a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves scored all four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs.

In a game that was dominated by pitching for seven innings, the final two frames provided lots of excitement for both clubs. M-Braves starter Nolan Kingham dealt a season-best 7.0 innings on Wednesday, giving up three runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. The former Texas Longhorn needed just 57 pitches to get through 6.0 shutout innings before running into trouble in the seventh.

The Lookouts collected four hits in the inning, including an RBI double from TJ Hopkins, a sacrifice fly by Robbie Tenerowicz, and an RBI single from Lorenzo Cedrola. Kingham exited after the inning, but provided the Braves with their first quality start of 2021.

Chattanooga starter and top pitching prospect for the Cincinnati Reds, Nick Lodolo, dominated the M-Braves over 7.1 innings. The former seventh overall pick of the Reds in 2019 struck out 11 batters and walked just one, lowering his season-ERA to 0.57. The M-Braves could muster just one hit against the 6'6" lefty. When he was lifted for John Ghyzel, the Braves came to life.

The first batter to face the new pitcher was Riley Unroe. The 2019 M-Brave came down from Gwinnett on Tuesday and was 0-for-2 on Wednesday, but was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Jacob Pearson started a string of four-straight hits with a single to put two on base. Justin Dean plated Unroe with a single to center to make it 3-1, knocking Ghysel from the game. Southern Miss product JC Keys took over for the Lookouts and immediately surrendered a two-run double to Braden Shewmake, tying the game at 3-3. Trey Harris followed with a single up the middle to bring home Shewmake, and the M-Braves led 4-3.

Emmanuel Ramirez (W, 1-0) made his Braves debut with a scoreless inning in the eighth and was credited with the win. Brandon White (S, 2) struck out two in the top of the ninth to lock down his second save and secure the comeback win.

The win was the first for Mississippi when trailing after seven innings this season and first one-run victory, improving to 1-4.

Dean extended his on-base streak to 12 games by going 1-for-3 with a single, RBI, and walk. Pearson was the only Brave with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The M-Braves and Lookouts will play a doubleheader on Thursday night to make up Tuesday's rainout. Game one will begin at 5:35 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm. LHP Hayden Deal (0-1, 5.40) will start for the Braves in game one, against RHP Matt Pidich (0-0, --) for the Lookouts.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - Get two tickets for the price of one and Thirsty Thursday drink specials! Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Strike Out Stroke Night - The M-Braves and St. Dominic's will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic's Hospital.

RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY - Walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! Participants are to meet at 6 pm in the Trustmark Park North Parking Lot. The first 50 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night! The start of the race will air live on WJTV. May's $5 5k will benefit our local therapeutic riding center, RideABILITY.

Fans can secure their tickets at the Trustmark Park box office, by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling 888-BRAVES4.

