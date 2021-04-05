We Want Your Grandma as Our Coach

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are searching for their next All-Star coach. The team went viral with their 6 year-old coach phenom Coach Drake, and now the team is now looking for a fresh face to join the coaching staff. With a 6 year-old already on staff, the team is looking to add some experience. The Growlers are asking for people to apply for the job. There are a few requirements. They are as follows:

-Must be a woman

-Must be 65+ years old

-Must hate umpires

If you or someone you know is interested, please apply here: https://forms.gle/PhjHiyUujkX6bq4L7

