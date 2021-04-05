Booyah Add Four More to Roster

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the additions of Daunte Stuart, Connor Smith, Nathan Blasick and Braden Babcock. With these four signings the roster stands at 22 players.

The 5-11 Stuart is enjoying his Covid-freshman season at Northwestern State. He has had a great spring thus far, hitting .312 in 26 games, all starts. The Texas native has driven in 15 runs, with six doubles and four long balls. He has also scored 12 runs, drawn 19 walks, and has stolen two bases. Earlier this season, Stuart hit safely in ten straight games. During his hitting streak he homered in three straight games and four times in five games. Last Tuesday, for the third time this season, Stuart walked three times as he went 2-for-2 in a win over LSU-Alexandria. In his COVID-shortened freshman year, he started in all 16 games he played and finished third on the Demons in batting average at .281. He hit safely in nine straight games and doubled in three straight games during that stretch. He spent the Summer of 2020 playing for the Hunter Pence Baseball Academy in the Five Tool Houston Collegiate League.

Joining Stuart this summer is Lenoir-Rhyne outfielder Connor Smith. The 6-4, North Carolina native is hitting .288 in 26 games, 22 of those starts. Smith has scored 20 runs, has driven in another 16 while slugging six doubles, one triple and six home runs. The sophomore has drawn eight walks and carries a .394 on-base percentage this spring. In his true freshman season with the Bears, he played in 11 games, amassing a .231 average.

First baseman Nathan Blasick becomes the second West Virginia Mountaineer to sign with the Booyah this summer, joining left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton. The Pennsylvanian is in his true freshman season in Morgantown and has appeared in 14 games this season, going 5-for-23 at the plate. At Halifax High School he posted a .493 average as a junior with seven long balls as a junior. Blasick was a two-sport star in high school, playing basketball as well and collecting over 1,000 career points.

Southern Illinois left-handed Braden Babcock was slated to pitch for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League this summer, but due to the pandemic causing the closure of the United States-Canada border, Thunder Bay will not be participating in the 2021 season. Players who wished to play in the league this season were placed in a Dispersal Draft and the Booyah selected Babcock with the 7th pick. The 6-5 native of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada is in his first season at Southern Illinois, where he currently sports a 1-0 record and has struck out 5 batters in 8.1 innings pitched. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at McCook Community College in Nebraska. In his shortened sophomore season, he went 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched. His earned run average, strikeouts and innings pitched numbers led the team. As a freshman at McCook, Babcock went 4-5 with a 3.53 ERA over 58.2 innings.

