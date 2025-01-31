We Care Wednesdays Returning to NBT Bank Stadium for 2025 Season

January 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - We Care Wednesday is back at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2025 Syracuse Mets season. We Care Wednesdays allow the Mets to provide a full game day experience to 501c3 organizations during a Wednesday home game each month throughout the season.

Featured organizations will receive the following as a selected We Care Wednesday participant:

Concourse table at NBT Bank Stadium during a Wednesday home game

Opportunity to hang banners/signage for more awareness and branding

Fundraising - a ticket link will be provided to organizations, and $5 of every ticket sold through that link will be donated back to the organization

Exposure to thousands of people per game at no cost to organization

In 2025, eight organizations will be featured during each We Care Wednesday. The three organizations that raise the most money for their organization through their ticket link will receive two additional benefits:

First pitch experience

(1) inning on the radio to promote the organization

"We Care Wednesday has been a super success the last two years, helping local 501c3 organizations spread their mission," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We are proud to provide a platform for these organizations to receive greater exposure to our fans both in the stadium and beyond."

Organizations interested in participating must fill out an application online at syracusemets.com. Applications will be accepted from February 1st through February 28th. All organizations must be a 501c3 with appropriate documentation to participate. There will be up to eight organizations selected to participate for each We Care Wednesday game in 2025. Game dates will be mutually agreed upon by the Syracuse Mets and the organizations.

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2025 season go on sale Saturday, March 8th Fans can purchase season tickets, a flex plan or a flex plan plus now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 28th on the road at Worcester. Syracuse's Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 1st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

For more information on We Care Wednesdays, please contact Nick Costanzo at ncostanzo@syracusemets.com.

