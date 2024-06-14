Watertown Wolves Announce First 3 Acquisitions of the Season

WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have announced their first 3 of many player acquisitions this off-season, with the signing of Ludlow Harris Jr., Kyle Heitzner and Kellan Rosenbaum.

Ludlow Harris Jr. is a former 1000 Island Privateer, Watertown Wolf, SPHL veteran with 19 ECHL games under his belt. Harris is a versatile Forward and Defenseman that will benefit the Wolves on both special teams and 5 on 5 play. Ludlow is not afraid to drop the gloves, he also brings invaluable experience that the Wolves will need, come playoff time. When asked for a quote, Harris Jr. said "I'm back!"

Kyle Heitzner is also a former Wolves player, with Major Junior and SPHL experience. Kyle is a dangerous forward who plays with an edge if needed. When asked about signing in Watertown, Kyle said "It is a huge privilege and honour to play for the Watertown Wolves again. I was born to be a hockey player. And this is where I want to play. In my experience we have the best and most loyal fans in the league. I will always play hard for my team, wear my heart on my sleeve & complete with a championship mentality. This is going to be a special year." Howl Yeah, Kyle.

Last but not least, Kellan Rosenbaum might be one of the best Rookie pickups of the offseason. Rosenbaum is another Ontario native, played last year at Niagara University, putting up 15 points in 17 games. He's a big bodied, Right Handed Forward with leadership qualities. During his final junior season the GMHL, Kellan captained the Niagara Whalers and put up 103 points in 41 games.

These are only 3 of many signings the Wolves are excited to announce this offseason. If you haven't gotten your season tickets, please email, watertownwolvessales@gmail.com for any and all information. LETS GO WOLVES!

