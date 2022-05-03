Watertown Go Double OT to Capture Commissioner's Cup

Watertown, NY - Lane King's double overtime goal after more than 90 minutes of hockey gives Watertown their 3rd Commissioner's Cup championship.

Watertown opened the scoring with Ahmed Mahfouz scoring about seven minutes in to the game set up beautifully by Justin MacDonald.

In the 2nd period, the teams traded goals. Jack Riley playing his first game of the postseason tipped one up and over Adam Beukeboom who had come out to challenge the screen.

About four minutes later on a 5-on-3, Jimmy Lodge fires home his 2nd of the postseason to restore Watertown's lead.

With less than two minutes to go in the middle frame, Josh Pietrantonio one-timed a shot to tie the game, set up by some pretty tic-tac passing from Jake Grade and Austin Daae.

The third period while tense was scoreless, as was the first overtime. Watertown outshot Columbus 14-11 in the 3rd, while Columbus held an advantage through the first extra period 11-5.

Midway through double overtime after already passing the FPHL's longest game, a drive to the net from Cole McKechney set up a juicy rebound for Lane King to tap in for the championship clinching goal 90:08 into the game.

Watertown's Justin MacDonald was named playoff MVP with a 12 point postseason (5G-7A). Watertown is now 3-time Commissioner's Cup champions winning in 2015, 2018 and 2022.

The FPHL now looks forward to the start of the 2022-23 season starting in October.

