Watertown Completes Three-Game Weekend Sweep Of Rumble Bees In Battle Creek

November 17, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - In a Sunday matinee at The Rink Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees were defeated by the league-leading Watertown Wolves, 9-2. In the process, the Wolves ran their victory streak to a FPHL league-best eight in succession as they completed a sweep of the three games in three days series in the "Cereal City."

Watertown 9(8-1-0), for a second consecutive game stunned the home standing Rumble Bees with three unanswered opening period goals before adding two more strikes in the middle stanza, leading to a four-goals' third period assault.

Fighting the good fight, the Rumble Bees battled back with a pair of goals of their own in the final frame when Karndeep Natt (2) and Gino Mini each stoked strikes with Natt earning the primary assist on the Mini goal. The Rumble Bees actually outshot Watertown in the third period, 12-10, marking only the second time in 27-total periods of hockey they have outshot the opposition. For the game, however, Battle Creek was outshot, 39-35.

Having played eight of their first nine games on home ice, the Rumble Bees will now embark on an extended six-games road mission, beginning next Friday night when they open a two-games' series in Danbury against the "Hat Tricks."

Both outings at Danbury on Friday and Saturday nights will have an opening face-off of 7:00 pm with radio broadcast time set for 6:30 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

