Rumble Bees Make Coaching Change

November 17, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization has announced that the organization and Head Coach Clint Hagmaier have parted ways, effective immediately.

Also effective immediately, the Rumble Bees organization has announced that General Manager Adam Stio will assume the reins as Coach while continuing to serve as the hockey club's General Manager.

Stio takes on the additional duties having previously served in the role of Assistant Coach for several pro hockey organizations including the ECHL.

The Rumble Bees search for a permanent replacement as team Head Coach is now currently underway.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.