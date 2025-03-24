Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

March 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Earning Home Ice

The Black Hawks open a three-game week only three points from assuring themselves home ice during the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs. The number will be trimmed when Waterloo earns points or via Fargo Force losses. On Tuesday night at 6:30, the Hawks visit the Des Moines Buccaneers to cap a four-game road swing. Waterloo is 3-0-0 during the sequence so far. This weekend, the Black Hawks return home to host the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday (7:05 p.m.) and the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s Saturday (6:05 p.m.). Waterloo is currently 11 points behind Sioux Falls in the Western Conference. The NTDP is the only opponent the Hawks will meet twice during the remaining regular season schedule.

Seeking the 30th Win

The Black Hawks are one victory away from a 30-win season. Waterloo has won 30 or more games during seven of the last nine campaigns. They reached 40 wins twice during that span. If the Hawks can win six of their final eight games, they will match their 2023/24 win total of 35. During Matt Smaby's four years as head coach, Waterloo's overall regular season record is 132-91-7.

On the Road in Iowa

Tuesday's game in Des Moines will be the last time the Hawks play on the road within Iowa's borders during 2024/25. Combining results in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, and Sioux City this season, Waterloo's record is 6-4-3. However, the Hawks earned wins during their most recent games in each of those four away venues, including a 4-2 decision at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on February 1st.

Career Milestone

Dylan Compton did not join the Black Hawks until after the midpoint of the 2023/24 season. Nonetheless, he is within striking distance of recording 50 career assists. Compton has 47 during 78 regular season contests. That includes seven during eight games so far this March. The British Columbia native's 38 assists this season tie for second in the USHL. Fifty-three other Hawks have recorded 50 assists during the team's junior era.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks earned all six possible points from three road games last week. On Tuesday in Sioux Falls, the Hawks rallied from a 4-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 shootout victory, capped by conversions in the tie-breaker by Hunter Ramos and Teddy Townsend. It was the largest Waterloo comeback since March 9, 2010. Friday in Dubuque, Grady Deering scored less than a minute into the game and finished with a hat trick during the Hawks' 7-3 win against the Fighting Saints. Waterloo capped the stretch with a 3-1 result against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders; Easton Hewson's first Black Hawk goal turned out to be the game-winner.

