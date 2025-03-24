Urness, Veilleux, Heil Named Players of the Week

March 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Noah Urness, Xavier Veilleux and Caleb Heil have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 17-23.

Forward of the Week

Noah Urness, Sioux Falls Stampede

Recorded points in all four games, earning multiple points in the Stampede's 5-4 shootout loss to Waterloo on Tuesday and back-to-back wins at Lincoln on Friday and Saturday.

Earned the primary assist on Sioux Falls' first goal of the game and the game-winning goal in its 4-2 win at Lincoln on Friday.

Picked up the primary helper and his second assist of the game on the Stampede's go-ahead goal at 14:10 of the third period of its 6-4 win vs. the Stars on Saturday, then iced the game with an empty-netter.

Led USHL skaters in points (8) and assists (6) for the week, registering 12 shots and finishing a stretch of four games in six days with a +4 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Xavier Veilleux, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with six points, tallying assists in each of Muskegon's 6-3, 6-3, and 6-1 wins at Green Bay last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Notched two primary helpers for the Lumberjacks on Friday and added a primary and secondary assist in their win on Sunday.

Finished with four shots and a +6 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Caleb Heil, Madison Capitols

Stopped 29 of 30 shots in Madison's 3-1 win vs. Dubuque on Thursday, assisting on the Capitols' empty-net goal.

Turned aside 28 of 31 shots to defeat the Fighting Saints 5-4 on Saturday.

Led USHL goalies who played 120 minutes or more with 2.00 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and a 2-0-0-0 record.

About the USHL

The United States Hockey League and its 16 member clubs are committed to being the premier junior hockey league for players aged 16-20. More than half of all Division I men's hockey roster spots are held by USHL alumni, and over 195 alumni were listed on NHL rosters at the start of the 2024-25 season.

The league's player-first approach- featuring a 2:1 practice-to-game ratio and a schedule where 92% of games are played on weekends- provides an optimal environment for athletic and personal development. The USHL has paved the way for the next generation of stars, including Kyle Connor (Youngstown Phantoms), Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel), Cole Caufield (NTDP), Adam Fantilli (Chicago Steel) and Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls Stampede).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.